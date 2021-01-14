USPS removes mailboxes from downtown Madison ahead of possible armed protests

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

MADISON, Wis. — A number of USPS mailboxes along the isthmus have been temporarily removed as officials prepare for possible demonstrations at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The FBI warned of armed protests at all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C. ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

USPS spokesperson Bob Sheehan said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” to keep postal workers safe and prevent the mailboxes from getting damaged.

“The Postal Service will continue to review the ongoing situation that is impacting our community,” Sheehan told News 3 Now. “USPS apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thank our customers for their understanding at this time.”

Gov. Tony Evers activated the Wisconsin National Guard earlier in the week to help with security efforts in Madison.

As of Thursday, Madison’s interim police chief said the department is unaware of any specific threats to the City.

