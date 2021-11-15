USPS looking for volunteers for Operation Santa

by Kyle Jones

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The US Postal Service is looking for volunteers to adopt letters this holiday season for Operation Santa.

Participants will help to fulfill holiday wishes for children and families in need.

Operation Santa began 109 years ago when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock authorized postal employees and customers to open and respond to letters to Santa.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of children have had their wishes granted.

Anyone can participate and registration opens Monday.

To register, visit USPSOperationSanta.com and click the registration link.

Starting November 29, volunteers can visit the website and read through posted letters, and choose which wishes they would like to fulfill.

Businesses and organizations can also participate by creating teams to adopt letters.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.