USPS holds hiring event in Madison

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A search for more postal workers made its way to Madison on Thursday.

The U.S. Postal Service held a job fair in Madison to help seek out more carriers and mail assistants.

The event took place at the USPS location on Milwaukee Street. Several more fairs are happening in the Eau Claire area on Friday.

To learn more about jobs with USPS, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.