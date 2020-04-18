USDA to implement $19 billion in relief for farmers

US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced a new program the Cronavirus Food Assistance Program on Friday.

President Trump directed the USDA to create the $19 billion immediate relief program.

A release from the USDA said it will provide critical support to farmers and ranchers, maintain the integrity of our food supply chain and ensure Americans have access to the food they need.

