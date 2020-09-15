US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by World Trade Organization

GENEVA — The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of China by declaring that Trump administration tariffs on an array of goods totaling more than $200 billion worth of imports are illegal under the rules of the global trade body.

Tuesday’s decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

