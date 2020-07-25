US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel

Associated Press by Associated Press

Scrumshus via Wikimedia Commons 1918: The Sedition Act of 1918 is passed by the U.S. Congress, making criticism of the government during wartime an imprisonable offense. It would be repealed less than two years later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Legal groups sued the U.S. government Friday in an attempt to prevent the rapid expulsion of children that the Trump administration detained in hotel rooms under an emergency declaration citing the coronavirus.

The groups sought a temporary restraining order on behalf of “unnamed children” held at the Hampton Inn & Suites in the Texas border city of McAllen.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the McAllen hotel is one of three Hampton Inns that the government has used nearly 200 times to detain children so it can rapidly deport them to their countries of origin.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments