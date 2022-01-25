US Senate candidate Godlewski unveils rural Wisconsin plan

by Associated Press

Amber Arnold FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski works in her office at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Godlewski joined the growing ranks of Democrats running for U.S. Senate on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, launching her bid for the seat in the battleground state currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson who has yet to say whether he will seek a third term.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski’s first major policy plan of the campaign focuses on ways to improve life in rural Wisconsin, from bolstering access to health care, helping family farms survive and making broadband internet a public utility.

Godlewski is one of several Democrats running to take on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, both from Milwaukee, focused their first policy initiatives on voting rights and other issues related to protecting democracy.

Godlewski’s plan released Tuesday takes a different approach, trying to appeal to rural Democrats who could be an important voting bloc in the Aug. 9 primary.

