US resorts adapt to new normal of skiing amid pandemic

Associated Press by Associated Press

In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a skier wears a face covering while negotiating the slope at the reopening of Arapahoe Basin Ski Resort, which closed in mid-March to help in the effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, in Keystone, Colo. Roughly seven months after the coronavirus cut the ski season short at the height of spring break, resorts across the U.S. and Canada are slowly picking up the pieces and figuring out how to safely reopen this winter. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

DENVER (AP) — Roughly seven months after the coronavirus cut the ski season short at the height of spring break, resorts across the U.S. and Canada are picking up the pieces and trying to figure out how to safely reopen this winter.

Resort leaders are asking guests to curb their expectations and to embrace a new normal while skiing amid a pandemic. That could mean skiing with face coverings, socially-distanced lift lines, no dine-in service, sharing lifts only with your group and no large gatherings for an apres drink.

Resorts are trying to avoid a repeat of last spring, when many mountain communities were disproportionately affected by the virus.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.