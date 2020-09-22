US prosecutors tout drug busts in Wisconsin, California

MILWAUKEE — A federal prosecutor in Milwaukee says police have broken up a drug-trafficking operation that was moving marijuana, heroin and cocaine from California to Wisconsin.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger said during a news conference Tuesday that 26 people have been charged and 21 of them were arrested Tuesday. Search warrants were executed in both California and Milwaukee.

Authorities seized 33 guns, $170,000, as well as drugs. U.S. Attorney General William Barr appeared at the news conference as well. He said the bust was part of Operation Legend.

The federal government launched the project this summer to address homicides and other violent crime.

