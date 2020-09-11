US might not get back to pre-pandemic life until the end of next year, Fauci says

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 06: A restaurant server wears a mask at 46th Street which has been temporarily converted to "Restaurant Row" for outdoor dining during the fourth phase of the coronavirus pandemic reopening on September 06, 2020 in New York, New York. The fourth phase allows outdoor arts and entertainment, sporting events without fans and media production. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

The US might not return to pre-coronavirus life until the end of next year, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

“I believe that we will have a vaccine that will be available by the end of this year, the beginning of next year,” he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell — but with a caveat.

“By the time you mobilize the distribution of the vaccinations, and you get the majority, or more, of the population vaccinated and protected, that’s likely not going to happen to the mid or end of 2021,” he said.

“If you’re talking about getting back to a degree of normality which resembles where we were prior to Covid, it’s going to be well into 2021, maybe even towards the end of 2021.”

Nearly 30 US states are reporting downward trends in Covid-19 cases, but the pandemic will likely worsen again, said Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, Thursday.

“We need to hunker down and get through this fall and winter because it’s not going to be easy,” Fauci said.

Experts — including the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director — have warned the months ahead will be challenging. The US continues to see about 36,000 new cases each day — which is better than August but still too high, Fauci said.

“I keep looking at that curve and I get more depressed and more depressed about the fact that we never really get down to the baseline that I’d like,” he said.

Factors could drive Covid-19 numbers up this fall. Colleges have become hotspots. And when students return home — which health officials have urged against — they could transmit the virus to more communities.

As the weather gets colder, Americans will move indoors more, where the virus spreads more easily.

The coming flu season will complicate diagnoses. The strains on the healthcare system will make for one of the “most difficult times that we experienced in American public health,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield has said.

Where we stand now

The US has had more than 6.4 million reported infections. At least 192,381 people have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The actual number of infections could be far greater. Many may have had Covid-19 without knowing, as the CDC projects about 40% of people who are infected don’t show any symptoms.

Others could have been sick but never got tested. A new study says the US greatly undercounted Covid-19 cases at the start of the pandemic — missing 90% of them — mostly due to a lack in testing.

Across the US, 28 states are reporting downward trends — including Florida and California — compared to the previous week, and 14 are steady.

Experts worry a surge could come weeks after Labor Day celebrations, like cases soared after the Fourth of July.

An ensemble forecast from the CDC now projects that between 205,000 and 217,000 people in the US will die by October 3.

Non-symptomatic children can transmit virus, data show

Even children with mild or no symptoms can transmit Covid-19, according to contact tracing data from three Utah child care facilities released Friday.

Researchers said 12 children got Covid-19 in a child care location and transmitted it to at least 12 people outside, including household members.

They analyzed contact tracing data from 184 people with links to three child care centers in Salt Lake County from this April to July.

They found at least two children who had no symptoms not only had caught the virus but passed it to other people, including one mother who was hospitalized. One 8-month-old child spread the virus to both parents.

The researchers say that two of the facility outbreaks began with staff members who had household contacts with the virus.

Overall, children accounted for 13 of the 31 confirmed Covid-19 case linked to the facility, and all of the children had mild or no symptoms.

Here’s what will help

Things will begin turning around once a vaccine is widely available, Fauci says. But the approval for one is still likely months away, despite President Trump’s claims that a vaccine could be available by Election Day.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, told CBS this week the likelihood a vaccine will be widely accessible this year is “extremely low.”

Health officials including Fauci have said the vaccine is likely to be available for use by late this year or early next year. In the meantime, the CDC has advised states to begin preparing to distribute the vaccine.

But until the US has a vaccine, there are still ways to help curb the spread of the virus.

Face coverings remain the most powerful tool to fight transmission.

If 95% of Americans wore face masks, more than 120,000 lives could be saved by January 1, experts with the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation project.

Infected college students shouldn’t be sent home

Colleges across the country have made face masks a requirement hoping to keep Covid-19 cases down. But just weeks into the first semester, campuses from all 50 states have reported infections.

The University of Texas at Austin announced this week three confirmed clusters on campus which collectively account for about 100 cases. San Diego State University confirmed almost 400 infections among students, after announcing a halt on in-person instruction.

And more than 1,300 Arizona State University students have tested positive since August 1.

Colleges and universities should try to isolate infected students instead of sending them home, Fauci has said.

“You send them back to their community, you will in essence be reseeding with individuals who are capable of transmitting infection, many communities throughout the country,” he said earlier this week.

“So it’s much, much better to have the capability to put them in a place where they could comfortably recover.”

