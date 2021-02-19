US Marshals arrest man in connection with Madison homicide

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Marshals have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a triple shooting that took place on Madison’s west side in October.

Madison police said one person was found dead outside the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on Halloween. Two teens were also taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries but both survived.

The Madison Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit developed probable cause to arrest Jeffrey Briggs in connection with the incident following an investigation.

The U.S. Marshals found and arrested Briggs at a hotel on the 4800 block of Hayes Road on Friday morning. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.