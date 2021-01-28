US economy shrank 3.5% in 2020 after growing 4% last quarter

Associated Press by Associated Press

Courtney Crow In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Samantha Tavares, right, works with colleagues on the floor, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Stocks were broadly lower in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors focus on the outlook for the economy and corporate profits amid a still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stuck in the grip of a viral pandemic, the U.S. economy grew at a 4% annual rate in the final three months of 2020 and shrank last year by the largest amount in 74 years.

For 2020 as a whole, a year when the coronavirus inflicted the worst economic freeze since the end of World War II, the economy contracted 3.5% and clouded the outlook for the coming year.

The economic damage followed the eruption of the pandemic 10 months ago and the deep recession it triggered, with tens of millions of Americans left jobless.

