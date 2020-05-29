US cuts World Health Organization ties over virus response

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will be terminating its relationship with the World Health Organization.

He said the WHO failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus because China has “total control” over the global organization. He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered.

He noted that the U.S. contributes about $450 million to the world body while China provides about $40 million.

