US colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks

MADISON, Wis. — Colleges across the country are struggling to salvage the fall semester as campus coronavirus cases skyrocket and tensions with local health leaders flare.

Schools have locked down dorms, imposed mask mandates, barred student fans from football games and toggled between online and in-person classes.

No one is happy, it seems.

Faculty at the University of Michigan took a no-confidence vote in President Mark Schlissel this week over his reopening plan. The governing board has expressed support for him.

Government leaders are demanding the University of Wisconsin-Madison send its students home. The university’s chancellor argued tens of thousands of students with off-campus housing would still come to the city.