US attorney who oversaw cases of Trump allies steps down

Associated Press by Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump and an investigation into Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani is resigning from his post.

Geoffrey Berman is stepping down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Attorney General William Barr says Trump intends to nominate Jay Clayton, the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to the post. Barr says the U.S. attorney in New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, will serve as the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, beginning July 3.

It’s unclear why Berman is leaving the position after serving for more than two years.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments