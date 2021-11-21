US 51 southbound open again at Buckeye Road following crash

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – US 51 southbound is open again at Buckeye Road following a crash.

Dane County Sheriff’s officials say two vehicles were involved in the incident.

Some of the individuals involved reportedly fled from the scene.

Police and emergency crews from Madison and Monona were on the scene.

An ambulance was called to the scene, but injuries have not yet been reported.

No further information has been released.

