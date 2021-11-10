One hospitalized in Rock County multi-vehicle crash

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

EDGERTON, Wis. — One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Rock County on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to U.S. Highway 51 between Arrowhead Shore Road and West County Road M in Edgerton around 11 a.m. for a report of a crash.

Sergeant Josh Lund with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

The roadway was closed for more than two hours as a result.

The Rock County Sheriff’s office and crews with the Edgerton Fire Department responded.

