US 151 open after crash causes both directions of traffic to close.

by Shelby Evans

WISC-TV/Channel3000

UPDATE: All lanes are now open both directions on US Highway 151.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis — A multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning caused traffic to close in both directions on US Highway 151.

It happened near the Walmart just after 2 a.m.

According to Dane county Dispatch at least one person reported injuries. No more information was immediately available.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department and Sun Prairie Police are working to clear the crash.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.