US 14 back open at Waterman Road in both directions after crash

by Kyle Jones

RUTLAND, Wis. – US 14 is back open at Waterman Road in both directions following a crash.

Crews from Oregon and Brooklyn responded to the crash just after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon Police were also on the scene.

Officials say wires were down due to the incident.

The road was closed for about one hour.

No further information has been released.

