US 14 back open at Waterman Road in both directions after crash

Kyle Jones,
Posted:
Updated:
by Kyle Jones
First Warn Traffic Frame

RUTLAND, Wis. – US 14 is back open at Waterman Road in both directions following a crash.

Crews from Oregon and Brooklyn responded to the crash just after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Dane Co. Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon Police were also on the scene.

Officials say wires were down due to the incident.

The road was closed for about one hour.

No further information has been released.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Current Top Stories