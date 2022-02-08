Urban League of Greater Madison to expand training academies

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison is giving more people a chance to train and learn.

The Urban League is expanding its CDL and solar installation training programs, officials announced Tuesday. The move comes after the Urban League received a $250,000 grant from Ascendium Education Group.

“We’ve long admired the Urban League of Greater Madison’s efforts to increase socioeconomic mobility in our community,” Ascendium VP Amy Kerwin said in a statement. “We’re pleased to be able to contribute resources that help them expand access to such opportunities.”

The grant will allow the Urban League to train at least 45 new CDL drivers over the next two years. Previously the group could only train two to four people per year.

“Employers across the region are facing a shortage of CDL drivers for existing jobs,” Urban League President and CEO Dr. Ruben Anthony Jr. said. “These funds from Ascendium will help us serve as a bridge between employers and job seekers and ensure equitable access to these good careers.”

The Urban League hopes to help at least 100 unemployed or underemployed adults find new or better jobs by 2024.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.