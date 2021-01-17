Urban League of Greater Madison hosts virtual celebration of 37th annual MLK Youth Awards

Margarita Vinogradov by Margarita Vinogradov

MADISON, Wis. — The Urban League of Greater Madison hosted a virtual “Stand for Justice: the Urban Cabaret featuring MLK Youth Awards” event on Sunday, celebrating the organization’s accomplishments and honoring this year’s winners of the MLK Youth Awards.

These awards are given to outstanding middle and high school student leaders across Dane County in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In between honoring the winners, the virtual event featured musical performances of Urban Cabaret as well as “unlikely success stories” from their “most challenging year in memory.”

Hosted by Rob Dz and Danielle Crim, the online program also featured other singers, dancers and even a magician, according to their Facebook event page.

The event was sponsored by UW Health, UnityPoint Health-Meriter and Quartz. A recorded version can be found on their YouTube channel.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.