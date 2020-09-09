Urban League of Greater Madison helps parents navigate new landscape of virtual learning

MADISON, Wis. – Learning virtually is new to most teachers and students, along with parents who will likely help their children along the way. The Urban League of Greater Madison is offering resources and support to parents as they navigate the school year.

With support from the Madison Metropolitan School District, the Urban League hosted its first workshop, a “Parent’s Introductory Guide to Virtual School” on Tuesday.

“It’s important we make sure parents are as prepared as possible,” Urban League CEO & President Ruben Anthony said. “I’m worried about the disparities that African American and other minority and poor kids face are going to get wider and deeper.”

He said the presentation would touch on technology and virtual software, as well as answer questions parents might have.

“Imagine if you’re a single parent and you’ve got multiple children and you’re trying to do it,” Anthony said. “Maybe some parents may not be able to afford to get the instructional support they need at home, so we want to make this available and make sure there’s no barriers to access.”

From new expectations when it comes to attendance to virtual jargon, Urban League Parent & Family Support Specialist Danielle Moore went over a number of changes for parents during the workshop. She said she expected plenty of questions during the beginning of the year.

“I want to make sure you feel as supported as possible and you have the resources you need so it’s not stressful for you or your scholars,” Moore told parents.

The Urban League will host the same workshop Thursday at 5 p.m. Anthony said the group will also offer one-on-one support over the phone.

