Urban League hosts ‘Souls to the Polls’ event

The Urban League of Greater Madison held its fifth annual Unity Picnic on Saturday with a drive-through barbecue and voter registration.

While the yearly picnic usually draws more than 1,000 people, Urban League’s president said the event was worth it for anyone who registered to vote.

