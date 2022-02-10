Urban Design Commission voices concerns about proposed five-story building in 400 block of State Street

by Logan Reigstad

A rendering of a five-story building proposed in the 400 block of State Street. Courtesy: JD McCormick Properties.

MADISON, Wis. — Members of Madison’s Urban Design Commission on Wednesday voiced a number of concerns about a proposal to demolish three buildings in the 400 block of State Street and replace them with a five-story mixed-use development.

The commission heard an informational presentation from JD McCormick Properties, which is proposing a building with a two-story restaurant and between 23 and 26 studio and one-bedroom apartments next to Peace Park.

The building would be four stories tall along State Street and reach its full height along Gilman Street.

Among the concerns members expressed during Wednesday evening’s meeting was the replacement of multiple smaller storefronts with one larger retail space. Member Jessia Klehr said regardless of whether the existing buildings’ facades were to be saved, eliminating multiple small retail stores to make way for one large commercial tenant gives her pause.

“I think it’s hard to let go of the thought of small commercial spaces that might be diverse and might be owned by not large teams of people,” she said.

Kevin Burow from Knothe & Bruce Architects said the project was designed with what those behind the project believe would be the ideal tenant — a restaurant — but that there is some flexibility in the space.

Multiple members also said the building seems inappropriate given the current scale of nearby buildings.

“I do question the impact and the precedent that this project may set in terms of breaking up the rhythm of State Street, the height of this proposed building in context with the other buildings around it,” commission member Russell Knudson said.

Member Cliff Goodhart disagreed with some concerns about the building’s size, saying that while the design team still working, the project has a lot going for it.

“I think also that a lot of thought went into the planning of State Street and saying that four stories is an appropriate height,” he said. “Change is really hard and those old buildings have been there a long time and we’ve gotten used to seeing them there, but there’s some potential there to bring a lot more activity and a lot more vibrancy on this block.”

Several small businesses would be displaced by the project including longtime State Street record store B-Side Records. Owner Stephen Manley told News 3 Now earlier this week he’s afraid the store’s time may be up and it may not reach its 40th anniversary if the proposal moves forward.

