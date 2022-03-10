Urban Design Commission grants approvals to 12-story apartment complex near Kohl Center, Salvation Army campus redevelopment

by Logan Reigstad

A rendering shows a proposed 12-story apartment complex at 740 Regent Street behind the Kohl Center. Courtesy Trinitas Development/BKV Group/The Alexander Company via City of Madison.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s Urban Design Commission on Wednesday gave its nod of approval to a number of redevelopment proposals in the city, including a 12-story apartment building behind the Kohl Center and a redevelopment of the Salvation Army site on East Washington Avenue.

The apartment proposal, which has an address of 740 Regent Street and would be located directly behind the Kohl Center along the Southwest Commuter Path, would replace an existing surface parking lot. In addition to roughly 340 apartment units, the project also includes around the same number of parking spaces plus a rooftop pool.

A number of changes were made since a previous presentation to the commission, which proponents said will improve safety and activate the ground floor, including by adding space for food trucks to operate.

Commissioners gave the project unanimous initial approval; it is set to go to the Plan Commission on March 21 and the full Common Council on March 29.

The commission also voted unanimously to grant final approval to a planned redevelopment of the Salvation Army’s campus in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue. The project calls for a five-story building to house the group’s main services and a separate 40-unit apartment building facing East Mifflin Street.

The project had been proposed before the COVID-19 pandemic began, but Mark Ott from JLA Architects, which is working with the Salvation Army on the redevelopment, said fundraising efforts took a backseat to supporting people amid the pandemic. Construction on the apartments is expected to begin this summer, he said.

In addition, commissioners gave unanimous initial approval to a plan that would redevelop three buildings, including the home of Rubin’s Furniture in the 300 block of East Wilson Street, into a 45-room extended-stay hotel.

