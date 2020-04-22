Upton’s motto for Capitols: “work hard and win”

MADISON – The Madison Captiols introduced the franchise’s new head coach Tuesday afternoon and Tom Upton made it clear during his introductory press conference, he’s hear to win.

Upton, who has been an assistant in the USHL twice before, is excited to start and bring a winning product to the ice.

“I thought I worked hard before I worked for Mark Carlson and I was sadly mistaken” The number 1 thing Tom Upton learned from @RidertownUSA‘s Mark Carlson: work ethic. He plans to bring that to @MadCapsHockey and is excited to be back in the @USHL. pic.twitter.com/Dmdn65Lsv1 — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) April 21, 2020

