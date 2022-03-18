5 in custody, 2 sought following incident involving stolen vehicle on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — Police have five people in custody and are searching for two others following an incident involving a stolen vehicle on the Beltline during the Friday evening rush hour.

The Madison Police Department said the incident involves a vehicle stolen out of Sun Prairie around 3 p.m. Officers are searching the marsh area near the Yahara River bridge for two suspects involved.

The incident snarled traffic, causing miles-long delays in the area both westbound and eastbound.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is being handled by the Madison Police Department.

A Madison Fire Department spokesperson said the Lake Rescue Team has been called.

This story is developing; stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for updates.

