Unrest following Blake shooting prompts Wisconsin Lutheran College to replace VP Pence as speaker

Vice President Mike Pence with President Trump during the first day of the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Andrew Harnik/AP

MILWAUKEE — A Christian college in Milwaukee has canceled a visit from Vice President Mike Pence this weekend.

Wisconsin Lutheran College on Thursday announced that Pence would no longer deliver the commencement address scheduled for Saturday because of unrest in nearby Kenosha where police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, and two days later, two demonstrators were killed.

“After further review with careful consideration of the escalating events in Kenosha, the WLC Board of Regents and the College’s Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker instead of the Vice President of the United States,” the college said in a release.

Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church will replace Pence as the commencement speaker, college officials said.

Kenosha police shot Blake seven times in the back on Sunday after responding to a call about a domestic incident. Blake survived but is paralyzed from the waist down, and the shooting sparked several nights of protests and violence. Authorities allege that 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, shot and killed two protesters on Tuesday night.

