Unprotected: A News 3 Investigation, Sunday at 10

Naomi Kowles

BELOIT, Wis. — Loved by all who knew him, James “Yoda” Fisher of Beloit was just weeks away from his 42nd birthday when he died on November 22. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in an outbreak at the restaurant where he worked.

Several of his coworkers want justice for him–and themselves. They say their boss pressured them to work while sick, and that “Yoda” himself had to work while it was clear he was getting sick before he got tested. One employee quit in August after she was told to finish her shift despite a fever and stomach sickness.

Throughout the pandemic, restaurant workers have been upheld as part of the essential workforce. But in this News 3 Investigation, the breakdowns that occur between the laws that protect them and the agencies that enforce them often mean they’re left on their own, choosing between jobs–and health.

