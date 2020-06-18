Unoccupied vehicle hit by bullet in downtown Madison

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after finding an unoccupied vehicle hit by a bullet Thursday morning.

Officers responded to a call at the intersection of North Blair and East Johnson streets just before 1 a.m. They said a vehicle was hit, but no one was injured.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that there’s no current danger to the public.

