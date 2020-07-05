Unoccupied garage on Madison’s east side damaged during Sunday afternoon shooting

MADISON, Wis. — An unoccupied garage on Madison’s east side was damaged during a shooting Sunday afternoon.

According to Madison police, officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street for a report of shots fired and vehicles driving off from the area around 4:40 p.m.

Officials said officers saw two cars pursuing each other into the block when gunshots were heard.

An incident report said officers found two shell casings at the scene, but no reported injuries. A nearby unoccupied garage was damaged.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.



