Unlock your inner foodie with these 18 March food events

Eat, sip and celebrate your way through March this year with these 18 events.

Get into the Mardi Gras Spirit at Essen Haus & Come Back In

Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday at Come Back In and Essen Haus’ collaborative themed party. There will be a New Orleans-inspired menu, free beads to get in the spirit and live music all night long. 3 p.m., March 1, Come Back In and Essen Haus

Fat Tuesday: Abita, Sazeracs and Jazz

Partake in New Orleans and Louisiana traditions this Mardi Gras by partaking in Bierock’s Fat Tuesday celebration. Jazz music will play as you sip on Abita beer, enjoy some food and watch a classic Mardi Gras movie. 3-10 p.m., March 1, Bierock

Paint & Sip at Wine & Design

Create your very own Mardi Gras mask this year while you enjoy a variety of wine, beer, cocktails and mocktails. 6:30 p.m., March 1, Wine & Design

Celebrate Mardi Gras at Cafe Coda’s re-opening

Watch Madison’s own Panchromatic Steel perform festive music at Café Coda’s re-opening and Mardi Gras celebration. 7-10 p.m., March 1, Cafe Coda

Drag Queen Brunch x3

Spend your Saturday morning at one of these drag brunches this March:

Fifth Quarter’s Drag Queen Brunch: Enjoy a drag show while you sip on bloodies and brunch. Reservations are recommended. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., March 5, Fifth Quarter.

Drag Brunch at The Rigby: Come out to The Rigby for a drag show featuring local, regional and national drag queens. Enjoy breakfast and bottomless mimosas. 11 a.m. -2 p.m., March 26, The Rigby

Disco Drag Brunch at The Bur Oak: Have breakfast and a drink while watching a disco-themed drag show. 11:30 a.m., March 26, The Bur Oak

Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats

Celebrity chef Alton Brown brings his Beyond The Eats tour to Madison’s Overture Center this March. Enjoy comedy, music and cooking with a couple of unusual twists at this performance. 6:30 p.m., March 6, Overture Center for the Arts

Crash the Kitchen at Brix Cider

Learn from local businesses, chefs and farmers at one of the events in the Crash the Kitchen series at Brix Cider. At each event, the featured guest will create a three-course, locally inspired meal.

Crash the Kitchen with Tortilleria Zepeda: Enjoy a meal prepared with local ingredients by Justin & Heidi of Tortilleria Zepeda. 6:30-8 p.m, March 7, Brix Cider

Crash the Kitchen with Artemis Provisions: Listen and learn from Chefs Kingsley & Melissa of Artemis Provisions. 6:30-8 p.m., March 14, Brix Cider

Crash the Kitchen with the Vibrant Veg: Take home a locally sourced meal created by Chefs Lauren & Kyle of the Vibrant Veg. 6:30-8 p.m., March 21, Brix Cider

St. Patrick’s Day Charcuterie Board

Get into the holiday spirit and create your own St. Patrick’s Day-themed charcuterie board at Camp Createability. This event is open to the public and will benefit Camp Createability’s clients with autism and other disabilities. Supplies and instructions will be provided and guests are invited to bring their own drinks. 6 p.m., March 16, Camp Createability

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Essen Haus & Come Back In

Drink green beer and enjoy a classic Irish meal at “O’Essen” Haus and Come Back In’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Watch live music and indulge in Irish stew, shepherd’s pie and more. 3-7 p.m., March 17, Come Back In and Essen Haus

Culinary Dinner Theater

Get into the Irish spirit this St. Patrick’s Day with a five-course meal prepared by the Culinary Dinner Theater. 6-9 p.m., March 17, VOM FASS University Ave.

St. Patrick’s Day at Bierock

Enjoy Irish-inspired beer and corned beef while watching basketball this St. Patrick’s Day at Bierock’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration. 3 p.m., March 17, Bierock

St. Patrick’s Day Sushi

Try the "Shamrocker Roll" this St. Patricks Day at Red Sushi.

Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the green “Shamrocker Roll” (pictured) this St. Patrick’s Day, courtesy of RED Executive Chef Nick Ussery, for $22. March 17, RED

Crawl With US presents: Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Spend your St. Patrick’s Day weekend bar crawling through Madison with Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl. Go to more than five venues, participate in the costume contest and attend the late-night after party. 4 p.m.-midnight, March 19, check in at Red Rock Saloon

Madison Magazine’s Taste Event

Shop and sip local at Madison Magazine’s Taste Event. With a chance to take pictures in a photo booth, a live performance by Shekinah King and a complimentary tasting glass courtesy of Old Sugar Distillery, this event offers a perfect Monday night out for those 21 and older. 6-9p.m., March 21, The Edgewater

Doundrins Bloody Mary Fest

Head to Doundrins Distilling and taste bloody marys from more than 20 bars and restaurants at the distillery’s first Bloody Mary Fest. Food will be available for purchase and you’ll receive your own customized tasting glass to use. 11 a.m.-2 p.m., March 26. Doundrins Distilling

Barleywine Fest

Enjoy a variety of barleywine brewed at Giant Jones Brewing Co. at this all-day event. With taps from other local spots, spend your day sipping. noon-9 p.m., March 26, Giant Jones Brewing Co.

Tres Leches Cake Class

Secure your spot at Monona Bakery and Eatery’s Tres Leches cake cooking class. Equipment, snacks and coffee will be provided and you can take the cake home with you. 4 p.m., March 29, Monona Bakery and Eatery

Wollersheim Dinner

Award-winning winemaker and Wollersheim Winery owner Philippe Conquard and his family will discuss the wines and spirits set to be presented with culinary pairings from Rare Steakhouse. 5:30 p.m., March 31, Rare