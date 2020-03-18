Unleashed dog attacks leashed dog twice

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A man was walking his dog near the intersection of Meadowlark Drive and Flint Lane around 11:09 a.m. Tuesday when another dog escaped from a nearby backyard and attacked the dog.

An incident report said the owners were able to separate the two dogs, but the unleashed dog got free and attacked the leashed dog for a second time.

The release said the owner of the leashed dog stabbed the other dog multiple times with an edged weapon.

The dog that was stabbed was taken to a veterinary hospital.

