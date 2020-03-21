University Hospital, UW Health at The American Center update visitor restriction guidelines

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — University Hospital and The American Center are implementing new visitor guidelines starting Saturday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at 3 p.m., no inpatient visitors will be allowed, except for healthcare decision-makers and visitors of end-of-life patients.

If it is a clinic appointment, a news release said one support person can accompany a cognitively disabled or physically impaired patient.

The release said the changes do not impact visitor guidelines at American Family Children’s Hospital, which allows two primary support people.

