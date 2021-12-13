University Hospital ranked in Top 50 of cardiovascular hospitals in America

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – A Fortune/IBM Watson Health study named University Hospital one of the nation’s Top 50 cardiovascular hospitals last month.

The study used public data such as inpatient survival, average lengths of stay, and total costs per patient.

Over 950 hospitals nationwide were part of the study.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the hospitals recognized on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals list are providing quality care in one of the most critical areas,” IBM Watson Health Program Leader Ekta Punwani said in a statement. “Their benchmarks serve as a real-world checkpoint for cardiovascular care across the U.S.”

University Hospital was one of 20 teaching hospitals ranked. Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee also made the list.

“We are honored once again to be named among the best cardiovascular hospitals in the nation,” UW Hospitals president Ric Ransom said in a statement Monday.

Four Wisconsin hospitals were named to the Top 50. Bellin Hospital in Green Bay and Aspirus Wausau Hospital joined University and Froedert.

