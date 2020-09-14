University eliminates UW-Madison spring break to prevent COVID-19 spread

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is eliminating spring break next semester to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A UW-Madison spokeswoman said the university’s Faculty Senate voted at a meeting Monday afternoon on revising the 2021 spring calendar. They voted 140-7 to cut spring break and start classes one week later, on Jan. 25, according to Madison.com.

Officials had said dropping spring break would discourage students and staff from traveling long distances and bringing the virus back to campus.

Classes won’t be held on Good Friday, which is April 2. Classes will end April 30, the same day as the current calendar.

