University Ave. Subway owner donating grab-and-go lunches to medical professionals

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County Subway owner is doing his part to help those on the frontline against the coronavirus.

Brian Jensen’s Subway shop on University is on University Avenue, right next to UW Hospital.

Jensen said he gets a lot of business from medical professionals and wanted to give back to them as they work to fight the pandemic.

Jensen has started a ‘Subs for Scrubs’ campaign. For every $5 donation, his Subway shop will donate one grab-and-go lunch for a medical professional.

He said the store has donated about 700 meals in four days.

If you would like to help out, you can visit Jensen’s GoFundMe and donate.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments