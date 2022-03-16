UnityPoint Health-Meriter warns of increased Norovirus spread

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is experiencing an increase of Norovirus cases, UnityPoint Health-Meriter said Wednesday.

The gastrointestinal virus is highly infectious and can be passed by contaminated hands and surfaces. While rarely life-threatening, symptoms can include vomiting, cramps, and diarrhea.

Hospital staff said the best way to protect against the virus is to wash hands frequently, especially after using the bathroom and before eating or handling food. Caution should also be taken when sharing food, utensils, and drinks.

Wearing a mask can also help stop the spread of norovirus.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.