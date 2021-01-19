UnityPoint Health-Meriter to directly contact those eligible for COVID-19 vaccination

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter is now preparing to start vaccinating people aged 65 when they become eligible on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that those people would be eligible for the vaccine starting next week. Roughly 700,000 people fall into that age group.

Meriter patients who are eligible for vaccination will be contacted directly by the health care provider. Those who are eligible but have not been contacted are asked to not call their clinic to schedule an appointment until notified.

Public Health Madison & Dane County says patients who do not have a local health care provider or are not affiliated with Meriter, SSM Health or UW Health will be matched with a vaccinator in Dane County. A sign-up page for people in that group will be available later in the week.

