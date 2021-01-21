UnityPoint Health – Meriter starts vaccinating patients 65 and older

Photo courtesy of UnityPoint Health - Meriter

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to patients aged 65 and older.

The health care provider said health care workers started vaccinating those patients on Thursday.

“Expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine is an exciting step forward,” VP of Clinic Operations David Childers said. “While we share everyone’s excitement, we ask the public for patience as we rollout the vaccine as quickly and safely as we can.”

Officials with the health care provider are actively reaching out to primary care patients to set up vaccination appointments for those eligible. Patients will be notified of their eligiblity via MyUnityPoint, texts, phone calls and/or mailings.

More information on the health care provider’s vaccination process is available online.

