UnityPoint Health – Meriter raising minimum wage to $17/hour

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter will raise its minimum wage to $17/hour beginning next month, the healthcare provider announced Wednesday.

“It’s important that we ensure our team members have financial stability,” Meriter president and CEO Sue Erickson said in a statement. “Increasing pay for those in our entry-level pay ranges is important to all of us.”

The change will go into effect April 4, and also applies to staff represented by SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin. Staff being paid near the $17/hour threshold will have their pay adjusted as well.

