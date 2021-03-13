UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurses announce plans to possibly strike starting March 24 if contract demands not met

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Registered nurses at UnityPoint Health-Meriter Hospital announced Saturday it has notified hospital management it may go on strike starting Wednesday, March 24.

According to a news release, the nurses continue to advocate for a new contract agreement to better support nurses who have worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The release said Meriter nurses will strike to support their proposals for improved policies to ensure nurses can take care of themselves, heal and recover after a traumatic year and be valued and respected for their essential work.

In the contract proposal, nurses are asking for a “meaningful voice” in decision making, a reasonable work-life balance and sufficient paid time off. Nurses also want protections against the ongoing pandemic and any future public health emergencies.

Last week on March 5, nurses in statewide healthcare worker union SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin voted to authorize their colleagues representing them on their negotiation committee to call a strike if they could not reach a fair agreement.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter has not immediately responded to News 3 Now’s request for comment.

