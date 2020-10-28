UnityPoint Health – Meriter hosts annual NICU Halloween costume contest

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — There won’t be much trick-or-treating this Halloween due to coronavirus restrictions, but that doesn’t mean there can’t be super cute costumes.

UnityPoint Health – Meriter is holding its annual Halloween Costume Contest for its NICU babies on social media this week. Coronavirus precautions were followed, so parents had to take the photos themselves.

All families who participate will get a gift, while the photo with the most votes will get something a little extra special.

