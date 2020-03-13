UnityPoint Health – Meriter announces new restrictions on hospital visitors

MADISON, Wis. — As a way to keep patients and visitors safe, UnityPoint Health – Meriter released new restrictions on hospital visitors in light of COVID-19.

According to a release, only two parents are allowed to be in the neonatal intensive care unit. In all other areas of the hospital, there is only one visitor or support person is allowed per patient room.

If visiting the hospitals, all visitors must be in good health, which means no fever, runny nose or cough in the last seven days. Visitors must be 16 years old or older — this includes for siblings. All visitors should wash and sanitize hands when entering and exiting a patient’s room.

The release said to make sure to cover your cough with a tissue or a sleeve. UnityPoint Health suggests visitors or support people to stay the same within a 24-hour period.

Group meetings, gatherings or tours of less than 50 people are still allowed, but if there are more than 50 people those visiting groups are suspended.

Scheduled patients groups like classes, therapies, wellness and support groups for patients 60 years old and over are suspended. Other groups may be canceled.

