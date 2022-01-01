UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces first baby of the year

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – UnityPoint Health-Meriter and a pair of lucky parents rang in the new year with new life.

Henry Knight Wing was born to parents Kathryn and Jon at 12:21 a.m., the first baby born at the hospital in 2022.

Henry weighed in at 7 pounds 2 ounces and 21 inches long.

The hospital averages about 5,000 deliveries each year and is one of the busiest birthing centers in Wisconsin.

