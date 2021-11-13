UnityPoint Health helps newborns celebrate World Kindness Day

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, and Unity Point Health-Meriter is helping our newest neighbors celebrate World Kindness Day.

Each new baby born Saturday will receive a red cardigan inspired by the late Fred Rodgers.

Mr. Rodgers taught children to be kind and compassionate on his show, “Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood,” for nearly 50 years.

“We’ve seen just how important it is to treat one another with kindness and respect,” Chief Nursing Executive Sherry Casali said in a statement Saturday. “We hope these little red sweaters inspire everyone to put a little more kindness into the world today.”

World Kindness Day is celebrated each year on November 13.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter expects to gift 10 to 15 sweaters to babies on Saturday.

