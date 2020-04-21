UnityPoint Health announces temporary staffing changes in response to COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — In response to COVID-19, UnityPoint Health is temporarily reducing hours for certain team members and also enacting limited furloughs and salary reductions for executives.

A release said, UnityPoint Health hospitals and clinics are facing unprecedented challenges and volume declines. UnityPoint Health has taken steps to ensure they emerge from the situation in a strong position.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said UnityPoint Health president and CEO Kevin Vermeer. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the health care needs of our communities into the future.”

Starting April 26, the organization will be having short-term, limited reduction in hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders. They will also have a reduction in hours or furloughs for areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures. Executive pay will be getting a 15% average reduction.

“Our people have been and will continue to be our focus,” said Vermeer. “We recognize the impact this has on them and their families and will do all we can to support them through this and come out stronger as a team and a healthcare provider.”

