United Way to give out free disposable masks

MADISON, Wis. — United Way of Dane County is giving free disposable masks to anyone in the community that needs a mask Friday.

According to a Facebook post, the masks will be available for pick-up on a first-come, first-served basis from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Anderson United Way Center.

Starting Monday, Public Health Madison and Dane County is requiring face coverings when indoors in a place outside of your home.

Masks will be brought out to your car when you arrive and call 608-246-4391. They ask that you do not call ahead.

