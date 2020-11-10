United Way offering free, take-home kits for COVID-19 testing

Logan Rude by Brandon Arbuckle, Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — United Way of Dane County is now offering free, take-home coronavirus test kits.

The kits are available for pickup at 2059 Atwood Avenue on Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. According to a post from United Way’s Facebook page, each kit must then be registered online, mailed and received by Nov. 18.

A spokesperson for the organization said the kits include the supplies necessary to mail the tests back through UPS. To ensure your kit is received on time, United Way is encouraging everyone to mail your kit the same day you take your test.

The kits also come with step-by-step instructions on how to self-test properly, and an instructional video will appear after registering your test online.

Exact Sciences will process the tests once they are returned.

United Way will distribute kits while supplies last.

