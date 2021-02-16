United Way offering 21-week equity challenge

Ariana Baldassano by Ariana Baldassano

WAUSAU, Wis. — United Way of Wisconsin has launched its “21 Week Equity Challenge” and is encouraging participation.

The five-month challenge started at the beginning of February, and will go on until a few days after Juneteenth. Participants will get readings, videos, quizzes and more through a weekly email. Each one will focus on a new topic regarding equity. Participants can do the challenges on their own, or can form small groups to discuss weekly topics.

Today marks the beginning of week 3 of the 21 Week #EquityChallenge! The topic for this week is Understanding Stereotypes. Not signed up? No problem! Visit https://t.co/a022Sf0Yfj to register for all future emails and to catch up on the resources we have shared so far. pic.twitter.com/z65BRCrCeO — United Way of Wisconsin (@unitedwaywi) February 15, 2021

Some of the challenges include race and racial identity, privilege, stereotypes, reflection and internalized racism and bias. Click here to sign up.

