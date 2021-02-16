United Way offering 21-week equity challenge
WAUSAU, Wis. — United Way of Wisconsin has launched its “21 Week Equity Challenge” and is encouraging participation.
The five-month challenge started at the beginning of February, and will go on until a few days after Juneteenth. Participants will get readings, videos, quizzes and more through a weekly email. Each one will focus on a new topic regarding equity. Participants can do the challenges on their own, or can form small groups to discuss weekly topics.
Some of the challenges include race and racial identity, privilege, stereotypes, reflection and internalized racism and bias. Click here to sign up.
